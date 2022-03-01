Father says daughter was preparing to move before being killed in East Westwood

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Family members joined together Tuesday in East Westwood to honor the life of a 26-year-old homicide victim.

Tyshawna Morris, 26, was found dead around 6:45 a.m. on Feb. 27, according to the Cincinnati Police Homicide Unit. Her father says she was found at her near Ravenwood Apartment off Westwood Northern Boulevard.

Two days before she was found, Delrico Hill says his daughter called him to share the news that she was going to be moving to a new apartment.

“She said, ‘Daddy, I finally got my apartment,” Hill recalled. “I said, ‘Good job, baby. I’ll be there in the morning.’”

Hill spent Saturday morning with his daughter and dropped her off later in the day.

Sadly, he did not know that would be the last time he ever saw his daughter alive.

Hill says after his daughter’s death, he looked through the window of her apartment and saw something that he’ll never forget.

“I looked through her window just to see the story. I seen a flip flop and blood with no sign of struggle. That’s the part that hurts the most,” Hill said.

Cincinnati police said Monday the Homicide Unit is investigating Morris’ death.

Call 513-352-3542 if you have information that could help the investigation.

