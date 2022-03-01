Girls withdraw from NKY school due to alleged racist comments, death threats

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two students formerly at Bellevue Independent Schools have transitioned to homeschooling due to what they describe as an ongoing bullying problem.

Kendall is a ninth-grader who used to go to Bellevue High School. Her sister is also being homeschooled as of last week.

“There were death threats,” she told FOX19 Monday. “There were racial slurs.”

Kendall says she had been bullied for years—”I was just kind of sticking it out,” she said—but that it started to spiral out of control on Feb. 11.

On Friday, Kendall learned her friends were going bowling through a post on Snapchat.

“She was like, ‘That’s awesome, where are we going to go?’” said Kate Dawes, Kendall’s mother. “And they were like, ‘Not to be racist but no white people are allowed.’”

Kendall says she was put into group chats on Snapchat with her old friends and students from other schools.

“They photoshopped my face next to a whip, and it was like reverse racism,” she said.

The Snapchat bullying continued for days, Kendall says. Some of the screenshots say “I’ll just skip school and wait for you outside” and “I’ll get you no matter what so just be prepared” and “Shut up before I bring a whip and whip you like the good old days.”

Kate says the alleged bullying came as a surprise.

“I’ve always taught my kids that, you know, you don’t judge anybody by their race,” she said.

Eventually, school at Bellevue became unbearable for Kendall. She was eating lunch in the bathroom. Meanwhile, fears grew in her mother founded on rising suicide rates among teenagers. “It’s not like when I was a kid,” she said.

“The kids that were harassing Kendall said that if Kendall didn’t show up, they were going to jump her sister instead of her,” Kate said.

Kate went on to accuse the school of not being there to protect Kendall or her sister.

The Bellevue Independent Schools code of conduct says “bullying/hazing/harassment/discrimination is prohibited at all times.” It notes the policy extends to the use of electronic or online methods.

Kate provided the screenshots of the bullying to Bellevue High School’s principal as well as the district’s youth service coordinator. Following a meeting with them, Kaye says the school advised Kendall simply to avoid the bullies and that they’d contact the parents of the girls who were bullying her.

Kate says the school told her she should personally come to pick up and drop off the girls at school.

“They didn’t feel it was necessary to disrupt Kendall’s education by switching her classes,” she said. “Instead of that, they were just going to switch the seats around.”

Kate decided to take matters into her own hands by taking the girls out of school. She hopes by sharing the story all schools will listen to students who say they are being bullied.

“It’s always the same outcome,” Kendall said, “and it’s just frustrating because it’s like, I want to be here, it’s my home and it’s just that they don’t do anything about it.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.