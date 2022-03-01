Prosecutor Deters blasts juvenile court after ‘violent criminal’ continuously released

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters did not mince words Tuesday when talking about the series of events that preceded the murder of 28-year-old Gary Walker.

Walker was killed on Feb. 14 in North Avondale on Dickson Avenue near Clinton Springs Avenue. Cincinnati police said they arrested Aiden Brown, 17, in connection with the murder.

Prosecutor Deters described Walker’s accused killer as a “violent criminal,” who was repeatedly “released back out to the community.”

The suspect was on probation for aggravated robbery at the time of the killing, meaning he could not have a weapon.

Brown, who was referred to as “A.B.” in the press conference, violated his probation six times since May of 2021, according to Deters.

Despite the violations, Deters said the juvenile court judge allowed him back out on the streets.

The result, Deters said, was the murder of Walker.

“There is no excuse for this,” the prosecutor said.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters' showed a timeline of events that included the six probation violations. (Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office)

He later stated that guns are not the problem. The problem he explained is the person who pulls the trigger and the judges giving nothing more than probation to “violent people.”

Deters said Tuesday, “Progressive judges, progressive is the new word, it used to be liberal judges; now they’re progressive, whatever that means. They are letting violent people out - every day.”

Deters said his office has asked for the suspect accused of killing Walker to be bound over to adult court.

The suspect turns 18 soon, Deters said.

The prosecutor said he would not be surprised if the juvenile court judge decided against having the teen suspect tried in adult court.

If the suspect is convicted as an adult, he faces the maximum possible sentence of life in prison, Deters said.

