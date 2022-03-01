Contests
Hoxworth teams up with arts organizations for inclusive, life-saving blood drive

By Lauren Artino
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 8:48 AM EST
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hoxworth Blood Center is teaming up once again with local arts organizations for an inclusive, lifesaving blood drive.

The Cincinnati Arts Association, Cincinnati Ballet, Cincinnati Opera, May Festival, Cincinnati Pops Orchestra, Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, and Music Hall are joining forces to host an inclusive, arts-focused blood drive at Music Hall on Tuesday, March 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“It is our hope that with this event, we can collect much-needed blood products for our area hospitals while simultaneously celebrating the role of the arts in our community and working to create a more inclusive environment for everyone in Cincinnati,” said Alecia Lipton, Director of Public Relations for Hoxworth Blood Center.

Donors will receive a Hoxworth umbrella and special gifts from participating sponsors for their blood donation.

Appointments are highly encouraged.

Schedule your donation by calling 513-451-0910.

