James Hutchinson’s father commemorates year since 6-year-old’s murder

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - It’s been a year since 6-year-old James Hutchinson was killed by his Middletown mother, Brittany Gosney.

Gosney is now in prison serving a life sentence. Meanwhile, Lewis Hutchinson, the boy’s father, says he’s still trying to find peace one year after James’ death.

“It’s a living hell,” he said. “It’s a nightmare.”

Lewis went to the very place James died in 2021 to release balloons in his honor. He says he doesn’t want to forget his son. At the same time, he suffers from PTSD and night terrors being unable to remember what happened without re-experiencing it.

“When I close my eyes, I see my son being dead,” Lewis said.

Authorities say James died after Gosney drove away attempting to abandon him and her other children at a Preble County park. James reached for the car handle and was dragged then run over.

Gosney and her then-boyfriend, James Hamilton, later dumped the body in the Ohio River.

“How do you go from a mother to a monster?” Lewis posed. “He was six. He had his whole life ahead of him.”

For months crews searched unsuccessfully for James’ body. Lewis wants it found for the closure only a proper burial can bring.

“I found a little peace when [Gosney and Hamilton] got sentenced, but I think they should have been sentenced to more,” he said.

Gosney’s interrogation tapes claim Hamilton had pressured her to get rid of her children. Lewis says he can’t forgive either of them.

“I mean I can’t,” he said. “I can’t find it in my heart to forgive them.”

Lewis says he wishes he could speak with his son one last time.

“I loved him more than anything in the world,” he said. “He was so charismatic and he brought joy to everybody. He made everyone smile.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.