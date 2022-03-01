Kroger pulls Russian-produced vodka from store shelves
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Kroger has removed Russian-made vodka from its store shelves following the invasion of Ukraine.
Kroger said the move to removed the products happened over the past weekend (Feb. 26-27).
The grocer took it a step further on Tuesday.
Kroger said they sent emergency food assistance to support refugees.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.