Kroger pulls Russian-produced vodka from store shelves

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Kroger has removed Russian-made vodka from its store shelves following the invasion of Ukraine.

Kroger said the move to removed the products happened over the past weekend (Feb. 26-27).

The grocer took it a step further on Tuesday.

Kroger said they sent emergency food assistance to support refugees.

from The Kroger Co. Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation to the UN World Food Programme's Ukraine Emergency Fund. We will match all gifts made by our associates and customers, up to $250,000. — Kroger News (@KrogerNews) March 1, 2022

