Kroger pulls Russian-produced vodka from store shelves

This Kroger store located at the intersection of Reynolds and Dussel in Maumee, will officially open to the public Friday morning.
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Kroger has removed Russian-made vodka from its store shelves following the invasion of Ukraine.

Kroger said the move to removed the products happened over the past weekend (Feb. 26-27).

The grocer took it a step further on Tuesday.

Kroger said they sent emergency food assistance to support refugees.

