Man accused of attacking female jogger in Ludlow, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ludlow police arrested on Tuesday a man accused of attacking a woman while she was jogging.

Police say the alleged attack happened at 6:40 a.m. last Thursday in the 800 block of Elm Street. The address is across from the Ludlow Community Center and close to the banks of the Ohio River.

The victim, according to police, reported that she was out for a morning run when she was attacked from behind by an unknown person.

The victim was able to fight back and defend herself, after which the suspect ran away, police say.

Investigators found physical evidence at the scene. A Ludlow police detective was able to identify a suspect.

The detective contacted the suspect and got him to confess, but according to a police statement Tuesday afternoon, the suspect was refusing to cooperate further.

The detective secured an arrest warrant and hours later arrested Allen Garrison on charges related to the incident.

Garrison is charged with counts of attempted rape and sexual abuse.

