MLB says it will cancel regular season games if deal isn’t met by Tuesday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A new deadline is set for 5 p.m. Tuesday to save regular season games in Major League Baseball.

When the two sides agreed to recess at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, MLB put the new deadline in place after a marathon of negotiations lasting more 16 1/2 hours.

Some of the notable proposals from MLB after the most recent talks, 13 bargaining sessions:

Bumping the Luxury Tax Threshold from $210 million to $220 million this year

Raising the minimum salary for players from $570,500 to $675,000 this year

Setting the new bonus pool for pre-arbitration players at $25 million annually

MLB and MLBPA have agreed, subject to a new deal, to expand the postseason from 10 to 12 teams after MLB proposed 14.

ESPN 1530 Radio Host Mo Egger talks with fans daily and this is his reaction if both sides don’t agree to a new collective bargaining agreement by 5 p.m. Tuesday.

“I do think it’s fair to worry about where casual fans are going to go once the season does start because I’m going to watch baseball, you’re going to watch baseball. That’s not who baseball is losing. They’re losing the casual fan and what you’re doing is you’re giving them more reason not to consume your sport at a time in which the game itself is at a very pivotal crossroads in this country,” Egger told FOX19Now Sports Director Joe Danneman.

MLB and the MLBPA will resume talks at 11 a.m. Tuesday during the second longest work stoppage in baseball history.

