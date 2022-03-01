New details in deadly Madison County home invasion

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning more about a deadly home invasion in Madison County and the subsequent search for the suspect, Shannon Gilday, which culminated in his arrest early Monday morning.

Documents we’ve just obtained from the Madison County District Court are allowing us to delve deeper into the case.

Court documents, on February 22, say Gilday shot his way into the Morgan family’s home through an upstairs doorway around 4 a.m. Gilday went into an upstairs bedroom and fired multiple rounds, killing Jordan Morgan who was asleep in bed.

He then went downstairs and shot his way into the master bedroom where Wesley Morgan, his wife and young daughter were located and exchanged gunfire with Wesley before fleeing to his vehicle and taking off.

The documents say Gilday was armed with an “assault rifle.”

“This sorry lowdown piece of dog crap broke into that door, kicked her door open and shot her probably 6, 7, 8 times with an AR-15,″ Wesley Morgan said.

The documents also tell us Gilday was arrested on the Exit 87 Overpass of Interstate 75, placing him just under two miles away from the Morgan’s home. Despite that, Trooper Adam Hall says KSP does not believe Gilday remained in Madison County throughout the course of the search for him.

District court officials confirmed to us that Gilday’s arraignment will occur at 9 a.m. Wednesday morning. His bond has been set at $2 million cash.

