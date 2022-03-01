Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Ohio senator backs Biden’s accomplishments ahead of State of the Union

Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) dismissed claims that the president isn’t getting things done for the American people.
By Nicole Neuman
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 11:03 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Biden is preparing to address both chambers of Congress in a joint session when he delivers his first State of the Union speech since taking office.

Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) said “it’s clear” in his first year as president, Biden is delivering for the American people.

“We have 200 million shots in people’s arms,” Brown said. “It was close to zero when President Biden took office.”

Brown credited the president with delivering the strongest economic growth he said our nation has seen in 20 years in terms of job creation. The latest jobs report from the Department of Labor cites 467,000 jobs were added to the U.S. economy in January.

Brown said more jobs are expected from the bipartisan infrastructure law.

“President after president both parties promised infrastructure,” Brown said. “We did it with this president.”

Brown said he and fellow Ohio Sen. Rob Portman (R) worked to pass the legislation to improve bridges and water infrastructure for their state.

“People are seeing things. We had the child tax credit which was the largest tax cut for working families in our history,” Brown said.

Some Republicans said this isn’t enough, pointing to inflation, and the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border as examples the president is failing.

In a statement, Sen. Portman said in part…This crisis is a direct result of the Biden administration’s decision to dismantle the previous administration’s border policies with no consideration of the consequences.”

U.S. Border Patrol reported more than 1.6 million migrant encounters in the 2021 fiscal year, claiming it as “the highest annual total on record.”

The president is scheduled to address Congress and the nation at 9 p.m. EST Tuesday. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds will deliver the GOP rebuttal to the president’s speech.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NKY teen transitions to homeschool after alleged bullying on Snapchat
Girls withdraw from NKY school due to alleged racist comments, death threats
One person died after a shooting took place in North Avondale Monday, police said.
Prosecutor Deters blasts juvenile court after ‘violent criminal’ continuously released
Anthony Dangel (left) and his wife, Amy Rodriguez (right), have been indicted on charges in...
Tri-State fire lieutenant, wife indicted for endangering children
The death of 26-year-old Tyshawna Morris is being investigated by the Cincinnati Police...
Woman found dead in East Westwood identified
Delhi police investigate after a dog attack left a teenage girl hospitalized.
Officer kills dog attacking 13-year-old girl in Delhi, police say

Latest News

Republicans on the Ohio Redistricting Commission voted to enact a new congressional map...
Ohio Redistricting Commission approves new Congressional maps
Ohio Congressman Steve Chabot says a few closing remarks, while applauded by then-House...
U.S. Rep. Steve Chabot’s ex-campaign manager sentenced to 2 years in prison
FILE
Bill that would allow concealed carry without permit passes committee, moves to Ohio House
Ivanka Nebor is a Ukrainian doctor who has been living in Cincinnati for two years.
‘I know the streets:’ local doctor from Ukraine says she’s proud of her country
U.S. Rep. Steve Chabot’s ex-campaign manager sentenced to 2 years in prison
U.S. Rep. Steve Chabot’s ex-campaign manager sentenced to 2 years in prison