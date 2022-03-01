Party Source to halt sale of Russian alcohol, donate proceeds from Ukrainian vodka

BELLEVUE, Ky. (WXIX) - One of Cincinnati’s most popular spirits retailers will halt sales of Russian-made alcohol.

The Party Source in Bellevue has removed Russian-made alcoholic beverages from its shelves.

It is also donating the profits from the sales of Ukrainian made vodka to Matthew F5 Ministries to support Ukraine during the Russian invasion.

The move comes as Bellevue Mayor Charlie Cleves announced an executive order banning the sale of Russian made alcohol within city limits.

“We want to do what we can to support Ukraine in its effort to fight off the Russian aggression that threatens a free democracy,” said Cleves. “If we all do a little, that adds up to a lot.”

Matthew 25: Ministries began last Friday shipping humanitarian aid and conflict relief to Ukraine for distribution to refugees and people impacted.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Sunday announced he had directed the Ohio Department of Commerce to cease both the purchase and sale of all vodka made by Russian Standard until further notice.

Russian Standard is the only overseas, Russian-owned vodka distillery with its products sold in Ohio.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.