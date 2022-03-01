Tickets refunded, parade postponed as Reds’ Opening Day delayed again

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The first two series of the 2022 Major League Baseball season will be canceled due to the ongoing labor dispute.

The Reds were scheduled to play three-game sets against the Chicago Cubs and the Pittsburg Pirates in a home stand to open the season.

If the season were to start on the previously scheduled seventh game, the Reds would begin their campaign at the Atlanta Braves on April 7.

The firsts Reds home game would be April 12 against the Cleveland Guardians. The season could be further delayed, however, postponing the Reds start date weeks or possibly months.

It’s the first time since 1995 regular-season MLB games will be canceled due to a work stoppage.

Ticket Refund?

A Reds spokesperson says fans who purchased tickets on Reds.com or Tickets.com for the March 31 game can use the same tickets into the first home game of 2022.

Tickets for games April 2-6 will be turned into an account credit equal to the purchase price.

Ticketholders can also request a refund for games March 31-April 6 at www.reds.com/refund.

Fans who purchased tickets through a secondary ticket provider, including StubHub or MLB’s Fan-to-Fan Ticket Marketplace, should reach out to them directly to explore options.

Opening Day Parade?

The Reds Findlay Market Opening Day Parade will miss its third year in a row, according to Neil Luken, chairman of the parade committee.

Luken confirmed the parade will happen whenever the Reds open at home, whether against Cleveland on April 12 or otherwise.

The parade was delayed in both 2020 and 2021 due to concerns over COVID-19. In the pandemic’s first year, the parade was held in late July. Last year, the city held a “Re-Opening Day” on June 2.

OPE! | ‘Come hell or high water:’ Reds opening day parade organizers hope for triumphant return

Luken had this to say last week.

“I mean, two years we’ve been knocked out because of the pandemic. [And] four years ago, we were on Easter weekend, so we had the parade on that Monday. So we’re going full force with an opening day parade on opening day, come hell or high water. But the problem is we do not know what when opening day is. We’re in limbo.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.