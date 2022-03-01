Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Reports: Ukrainian navy says Snake Island soldiers ‘alive and well’

In a recorded communication verified by the Ukraine government, the Snake Island border guards...
In a recorded communication verified by the Ukraine government, the Snake Island border guards are heard saying, “Russian warship: go f--- yourself.”(CNN Newsource)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 9:54 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Ukrainian navy says the soldiers of Snake Island who defied orders from an invading Russian vessel to lay down their arms are “alive and well,” according to CNN.

In a recorded communication verified by the Ukraine government, they were heard saying via translation, “Russian warship: go f--- yourself.”

The Russians opened fire and were reported to have killed the group of 13 Ukrainians on Snake Island in the Black Sea.

“I am a Russian military ship proposing to put down (your) arms immediately to avoid bloodshed and unjustified deaths,” begins the recording. “In worst case, you will be hit with a bomb strike.”

The Ukrainian navy released a statement saying the soldiers fought off two attacks from the Russians before being forced to surrender.

The soldiers were reportedly shown on Russian state media arriving where they are currently being held in Sevastopol, Crimea.

Reports also said the island’s infrastructure was “decimated” during the attack.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NKY teen transitions to homeschool after alleged bullying on Snapchat
Girls withdraw from NKY school due to alleged racist comments, death threats
One person died after a shooting took place in North Avondale Monday, police said.
Prosecutor Deters blasts juvenile court after ‘violent criminal’ continuously released
Anthony Dangel (left) and his wife, Amy Rodriguez (right), have been indicted on charges in...
Tri-State fire lieutenant, wife indicted for endangering children
The death of 26-year-old Tyshawna Morris is being investigated by the Cincinnati Police...
Woman found dead in East Westwood identified
Delhi police investigate after a dog attack left a teenage girl hospitalized.
Officer kills dog attacking 13-year-old girl in Delhi, police say

Latest News

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis prepares to speak after telling students behind him to take off their...
Florida governor admonishes students for wearing face masks
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis prepares to speak after telling students behind him to take off their...
Florida governor tells students to take off masks before speech in Tampa
Two Tennessee men face trespassing charges after they were rescued from a cave. (Source: WTVC,...
2 men rescued after being trapped in Tenn. cave
President Joe Biden speaks at an event to celebrate Black History Month in the East Room of the...
New Biden pandemic plan: Closer to normal for the nation
Raw video: Monroe police bodycam released
Bodycam video released from deadly officer-involved shooting in Monroe