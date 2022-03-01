Warmer than normal weather sticks around

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The warming trend continues, as temperatures on Tuesday will reach 61 degrees and Wednesday will be even warmer around 63 degrees.

Look for sunshine Tuesday and clouds increasing by Wednesday evening.

A weak cold front moves in for Thursday, but we will remain dry with temperatures back into the upper 40s.

Warming air and a southern flow Saturday, Sunday and Monday will each have high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s again with showers and maybe a few spring-like claps of thunder each day.

As we head into the weekend the showery pattern will bring bring additional chances of rain into the middle of next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.