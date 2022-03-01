Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Warmer than normal weather sticks around

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 9:52 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The warming trend continues, as temperatures on Tuesday will reach 61 degrees and Wednesday will be even warmer around 63 degrees.

Look for sunshine Tuesday and clouds increasing by Wednesday evening.

A weak cold front moves in for Thursday, but we will remain dry with temperatures back into the upper 40s.

Warming air and a southern flow Saturday, Sunday and Monday will each have high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s again with showers and maybe a few spring-like claps of thunder each day.

As we head into the weekend the showery pattern will bring bring additional chances of rain into the middle of next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Catherine's Tuesday Forecast
Catherine's Tuesday Forecast

Most Read

Anthony Dangel (left) and his wife, Amy Rodriguez (right), have been indicted on charges in...
Tri-State fire lieutenant, wife indicted for endangering children
The death of 26-year-old Tyshawna Morris is being investigated by the Cincinnati Police...
Woman found dead in East Westwood identified
Paul and Sarah Miracle.
Bengals fan with ALS who was gifted trip to Super Bowl alongside daughter now paying it forward
NKY teen transitions to homeschool after alleged bullying on Snapchat
Girls withdraw from NKY school due to alleged racist comments, death threats
A deputy spotted 23-year-old Shannon Gilday walking along Barnes Mill Road and took him into...
Man arrested, charged with murder in NKY assistant prosecutor’s slaying

Latest News

Catherine's Tuesday Forecast
Catherine's Tuesday Forecast
First Alert Tuesday Video Forecast
Frank's Tuesday Forecast Update
logo
Warmer Air Into The Low 60′s Tuesday & Wednesday
A line of severe thunderstorms knocked down trees and power lines around southern Genesee and...
Meteorological Spring Begins Tuesday, Right On Cue, Warmer Weather