Western Hills Viaduct replacement project begins this week

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - After more than a decade of planning, developing designs and securing funding, the Western Hills Viaduct project is set to begin this week.

A vacant building on Harrison and State Avenues in South Fairmount is the first of several buildings to be demolished to make room for the future bridge.

The new bridge will be located adjacent to the existing viaduct.

The next building slated for demolition is on the east side of the project site at 2261 Spring Grove Avenue. Its removal later this year will create space for a new Duke Energy substation that will be relocated there from its current location south of the existing viaduct.

Site preparation will continue to take place over the next several years.

It will include additional utility relocations and construction of foundational supports for roadway ramps on the west end of the project footprint.

Construction of the new bridge, an “extradosed” design that combines cable-stay and box girder elements, is expected to begin by 2025.

The new Western Hills Viaduct costs more than $300 million and over the past few years, city and county officials were able to come up with about $70 million through grants and help from the federal government.

“It was so important for us to get this done a viaduct that is literally crumbling as you all know,” Hamilton County Commissioner Denise Driehaus said.

The project, which includes removal of the existing viaduct after the new bridge is constructed, is expected to be complete by 2030.

