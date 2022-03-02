Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

2 men rescued after being trapped in Tenn. cave

Two Tennessee men face trespassing charges after they were rescued from a cave. (Source: WTVC, CNN)
By Christ Calcagno
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WTVC) - Two men are recovering after getting lost in the caves under a mountain near Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Fire and rescue spent Wednesday morning looking for any signs of the men, eventually finding them in an abandoned train tunnel.

Gabriel Vaughn and Robby Dobos finally walked out of a tunnel underneath Lookout Mountain, after a harrowing 24 hours.

The two reunited with family and friends who waited at the base of the mountain for hours as rescuers worked to find the two 20-year-olds.

“So, there’s a gate area and in the gated area that’s the end of the cave. That’s the furthest that’s been mapped. And we went past that,” Dobos said.

The fire department said the pair had to huddle for warmth in nearly 300 feet of crawl space until help arrived.

“We do have a very big outdoor community here in Chattanooga and a lot of risk takers,” Chattanooga Fire Battalion Chief Chris Warren said.

Warren hopes the cave will now be secured and not accessible to any future risk-takers.

“I think it was quite obvious to everyone that everybody involved knew that they were not supposed to be there,” Warren said. “So, pick a better place. It’s probably a bit safer. And make better decisions.”

As for Vaughn and Dobos, they are grateful for everyone who helped rescue them.

“I took a lot of everybody else’s time today,” Dobos said.

Warren said Vaughn and Dobos will be facing trespassing charges.

Police said the search halted Norfolk Southern trains for hours, all the way up to Chicago.

Copyright 2022 WTVC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NKY teen transitions to homeschool after alleged bullying on Snapchat
Girls withdraw from NKY school due to alleged racist comments, death threats
One person died after a shooting took place in North Avondale Monday, police said.
Prosecutor Deters blasts juvenile court after ‘violent criminal’ continuously released
Anthony Dangel (left) and his wife, Amy Rodriguez (right), have been indicted on charges in...
Tri-State fire lieutenant, wife indicted for endangering children
The death of 26-year-old Tyshawna Morris is being investigated by the Cincinnati Police...
Woman found dead in East Westwood identified
Delhi police investigate after a dog attack left a teenage girl hospitalized.
Officer kills dog attacking 13-year-old girl in Delhi, police say

Latest News

FILE - People stand in line to withdraw U.S. dollars and Euros from an ATM in St. Petersburg,...
Russians start feeling the heat of Ukraine war sanctions
Cats at Lincoln County Detention Center in Nebraska help provide emotional support to inmates.
Purrfect partners: Cats provide emotional support, care to inmates
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer met with Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson...
Democrats see ‘no reason to wait’ on Supreme Court vote
Purrfect partners: Cats provide emotional support, care to inmates
Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, speaks during a news conference with Republican lawmakers about...
US House ‘staunchly, proudly’ passes resolution for Ukraine