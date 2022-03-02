Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Ash Wednesday: What you need to know, mass times

Ash Wednesday mass times, locations
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 5:59 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Churches across the Tri-State are holding Ash Wednesday services throughout the day.

Ash Wednesday is a day of fasting, and the first day of Lent in Western Christianity, a period of 40-some days focused on spiritual purification and repentance.

Christians are encouraged to wear the ashes, which can be distributed on either their forehead or hand until the ashes wear off as a public declaration of their faith.

It’s also a day of fasting for Catholic and Anglican churches.

Archbishop of Cincinnati Dennis Schnurr will preside at the 11:30 a.m. mass at Cathedral Basilica of St. Peter in Chains, 325 W. 8th St., downtown Cincinnati. Additional services will be held there at 7 a.m. and 5:15 p.m.

While parishes have returned to in-person services, some also still are offering drive-thru ashes.

This trend began about a decade ago locally and increased over the past two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Some of the churches still offering drive-thru ashes include:

  • Union Presbyterian Church: 10259 U.S. Hwy 42 in Union, Ky., 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. “Everyone in the community is welcome to drive through the northern parking lot in order to receive ashes, a prayer, and a cup of coffee before heading to school, to work, or to wherever the day may lead them,” the church’s website says.
  • Hyde Park Bethlehem United Methodist Church: 3799 Hyde Park Ave., 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Mt. Healthy United Baptist Church: 7612 Perry St., 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on the south side parking lot, Compton Road side of property). In-person and Facebook Live services are at noon.

Here’s a list of some local Ash Wednesday services:

  • Old St. Mary’s Church: 123 E. 13th St., Over-the-Rhine. 7:15 a.m., 12:10 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
  • St. Boniface Church: 1750 Chase Ave., Northside. 7:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. (school mass, so please sit in back to allow students to social distance); noon; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
  • Holy Cross Immaculata: 30 Guido St., Mt. Adams. 8 a.m.
  • St. Monica-St. George Parish: 328 W. McMillan St., Clifton. 8 a.m., 10 a.m. at Annunciation (school mass that is open to the public), 12:30 p.m., 7 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Annunciation.
  • Good Shepherd: 8815 E. Kemper Rd., Montgomery: 7 a.m., 8:30 p.m., 12:15 p.m. and 7 p.m.
  • St. Susanna Catholic Church: 616 Reading Rd., Mason: 8:30 a.m., noon, 7 p.m.
  • Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption: 1140 Madison Ave., Covington. 10:00 a.m., 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NKY teen transitions to homeschool after alleged bullying on Snapchat
Girls withdraw from NKY school due to alleged racist comments, death threats
One person died after a shooting took place in North Avondale Monday, police said.
Prosecutor Deters blasts juvenile court after ‘violent criminal’ continuously released
Anthony Dangel (left) and his wife, Amy Rodriguez (right), have been indicted on charges in...
Tri-State fire lieutenant, wife indicted for endangering children
The death of 26-year-old Tyshawna Morris is being investigated by the Cincinnati Police...
Woman found dead in East Westwood identified
Cincinnati Reds Opening Day will be postponed until at least mid-April and possibly longer due...
Tickets refunded, parade postponed as Reds’ Opening Day delayed again

Latest News

Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds in Butler County Common Pleas Common Court on Thursday,...
Butler County auditor says corruption case against him ‘reeks of a desperate, political ploy’
Tri-State neighbors receive 'bullying' letters
Fairfield Township residents receive hate mail over Christmas lights, signs
Former LMPD Officer Brett Hankison walked jurors and a Jefferson County Circuit Court judge...
Brett Hankison delivers tearful testimony in trial, says Breonna Taylor ‘didn’t need to die’
Heather Adkins
Mother accused of abandoning autistic son to be extradited to Hamilton County
arts
Nonprofit promotes the arts for peace and justice