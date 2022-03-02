Ash Wednesday: What you need to know, mass times

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Churches across the Tri-State are holding Ash Wednesday services throughout the day.

Ash Wednesday is a day of fasting, and the first day of Lent in Western Christianity, a period of 40-some days focused on spiritual purification and repentance.

Christians are encouraged to wear the ashes, which can be distributed on either their forehead or hand until the ashes wear off as a public declaration of their faith.

It’s also a day of fasting for Catholic and Anglican churches.

Archbishop of Cincinnati Dennis Schnurr will preside at the 11:30 a.m. mass at Cathedral Basilica of St. Peter in Chains, 325 W. 8th St., downtown Cincinnati. Additional services will be held there at 7 a.m. and 5:15 p.m.

While parishes have returned to in-person services, some also still are offering drive-thru ashes.

This trend began about a decade ago locally and increased over the past two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Some of the churches still offering drive-thru ashes include:

Union Presbyterian Church: 10259 U.S. Hwy 42 in Union, Ky., 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. “Everyone in the community is welcome to drive through the northern parking lot in order to receive ashes, a prayer, and a cup of coffee before heading to school, to work, or to wherever the day may lead them,” the church’s website says.

Hyde Park Bethlehem United Methodist Church: 3799 Hyde Park Ave., 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Mt. Healthy United Baptist Church: 7612 Perry St., 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on the south side parking lot, Compton Road side of property). In-person and Facebook Live services are at noon.

Here’s a list of some local Ash Wednesday services:

Old St. Mary’s Church: 123 E. 13th St., Over-the-Rhine. 7:15 a.m., 12:10 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

St. Boniface Church: 1750 Chase Ave., Northside. 7:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. (school mass, so please sit in back to allow students to social distance); noon; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Holy Cross Immaculata: 30 Guido St., Mt. Adams. 8 a.m.

St. Monica-St. George Parish: 328 W. McMillan St., Clifton. 8 a.m., 10 a.m. at Annunciation (school mass that is open to the public), 12:30 p.m., 7 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Annunciation.

Good Shepherd: 8815 E. Kemper Rd., Montgomery: 7 a.m., 8:30 p.m., 12:15 p.m. and 7 p.m.

St. Susanna Catholic Church: 616 Reading Rd., Mason: 8:30 a.m., noon, 7 p.m.

Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption: 1140 Madison Ave., Covington. 10:00 a.m., 5:30 p.m.

