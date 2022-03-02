Contests
Brett Hankison delivers tearful testimony in trial, says Breonna Taylor ‘didn’t need to die’

Former LMPD Officer Brett Hankison walked jurors and a Jefferson County Circuit Court judge...
Former LMPD Officer Brett Hankison walked jurors and a Jefferson County Circuit Court judge through the details of the night of the raid that left Breonna Taylor dead.(WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri and Maira Ansari
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Former Louisville Metro Police Department Officer Brett Hankison testified in Jefferson County Circuit Court on Wednesday as he stands trial for three counts of wanton endangerment in connection to the LMPD drug raid that left Breonna Taylor dead in March 2020.

His charges are not directly connected to Taylor’s death, but instead his firing through Taylor’s apartment and into the neighboring unit, where a couple and their young child were. The neighbors were not injured but Taylor was killed in the shootout between the officers and her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, who told investigators he fired the first shot because he believed the officers were home intruders.

COMPLETE COVERAGE: The Breonna Taylor case

Hankison walked jurors through the details of the night of the raid, at times becoming emotional. When talking about the point when the ram was used to enter Taylor’s apartment, Hankison started to cry about the seconds of what unfolded after. Hankison said he fired his weapon because he believed he and his fellow officers were in danger and that he thought he saw a person with a long gun or AR-15 rife inside Taylor’s apartment. No long guns were found when the raid was over.

“I saw Ms. Napper and Mr. Etherton here for the first time and I felt sincere empathy for them,” Hankison said of Taylor’s neighbors, whose apartment his bullets pierced. “That was something — if my daughter was shot at or if bullets came into our house, that would be very concerning and I apologize to her for that.”

Hankison also began to apologize to Taylor’s family before he was objected to. Taylor’s mother was once again in the courtroom.

“She didn’t need to die that night,” he said.

The defense now can call witnesses; the prosecution rested its case yesterday.

The other two officers who fired their weapons during the raid, Myles Cosgrove and John Mattingly, will not be testifying in Hankison’s trial. They have pleaded their Fifth Amendment rights.

Watch Hankison’s testimony below.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

