Cincinnati Bell announces new name

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bell Inc. announced Wednesday that the company will begin doing business as “altafiber” in Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana.

The new name comes as the company continues to expand its geographic reach and invest in its fiber network that delivers broadband connectivity.

The mission of altafiber is to provide individuals and businesses with the fastest, most reliable, future-proof fiber network that delivers gigabit Internet speeds, the company said in a news release.

The new altafiber brand and mission statement embodies Cincinnati Bell’s current tagline – Connecting What Matters – while capturing its transformation into a fiber company that is positioned to support our customers for the next 150 years, company officials say.

As the leading supplier of fiber-based services in Greater Cincinnati, altafiber has invested more than $1 billion into the fiber network and offers Fiber-to-the-Premises (“FTTP”) connectivity to approximately 60% of addresses in Greater Cincinnati.

altafiber, following its take-private transaction with Macquarie Asset Management (MAM) in September 2021, is accelerating the fiber build with plans to offer FTTP connectivity to 100 percent of all home and business addresses in its Greater Cincinnati operating territory in the next five years.

altafiber is also building fiber beyond its traditional operating area. The company recently announced partnerships with Greene County in Ohio, and City of Greendale, Indiana, to build fiber to addresses in those geographies. More recently, altafiber announced that it has established a regional headquarter in the Dayton market, including a retail store and business office in that city.

“The investment in fiber, our geographic expansion, and our partnership with Macquarie mark a clear inflection point for the company. And it’s all incredibly exciting and positive for our employees and for the communities and customers that we serve,” said Leigh Fox, President and CEO of altafiber.

“The word ‘alta’ is rooted in a word that means elevated, and that’s what altafiber is doing: We’re providing an elevated connection through fiber and raising the standard of service to our customers and the communities we serve as we continue to build out our fiber network and deliver broadband connectivity that is essential to accessing education, healthcare, and employment opportunities.”

The company will transition to the altafiber brand over the next 6-9 months. The branding change does not impact altafiber’s other business in its Network business, Hawaiian Telcom, and does not impact its IT Services business, which is branded as CBTS.

Fox also noted that while the name will transition from Cincinnati Bell to altafiber, the company’s commitment to the community, its customers, and leadership continues. Specifically:

Commitment to the community. altafiber and its employees will continue to support community initiatives – particularly those that provide increased access to education, employment, and healthcare opportunities – and increase investments into sustainability, safety, and diversity and inclusion initiatives.

Commitment to customers. altafiber will continue to provide customers with the same great service they have come to expect from the company.

Leadership. The current executive team will continue to lead the company.

altafiber will also honor its legacy through the recently launched “Bell Charitable Foundation,” an exciting new platform for corporate giving that will allow the company to more strategically support organizations that are focused on Economic, Environmental, Social, Technology, and Health & Wellbeing initiatives.

“We are proud of the Cincinnati Bell name, and it will always be a part of our history,” said Fox. “We are still the local hometown company, with 2,000 employees across Greater Cincinnati who are dedicated to connecting our customers with what matters most through technology for the next 150 years.

