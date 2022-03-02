Cincinnati police change chase policy

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Police Department has changed its chase policy.

Officers are no longer permitted to chase offenders who are suspected of committing misdemeanors, according to a Feb. 24 staff memo.

They can only pursue if the fleeing suspect is suspected of committing a “violent felony offense,” the new policy states.

CPD also is now requiring officers to turn on their body cameras during pursuits.

Violators will receive an equipment violation.

Cincinnati Police Department changed its chase policy last week.

CPD’s Planning and Inspections Section also will review all pursuits annually to make sure officers are following these new policies.

Cincinnati Polie FOP Sgt. Dan Hils says this is change is a sign of the times.

“The message has been out there that these behaviors aren’t worth the risk to citizens and again, I think in the end, what I tell police officers is it’s probably not worth your risk and liability areas either,” Sgt. Hils explained.

Chases in the past few years have ended in crashes hospitalizing or killing people, prompting CPD to last review its policy in 2020.

A driver who pleaded guilty to two counts of murder in connection with a deadly police chase from Cincinnati to Newport in August 2020 will spend 20 years to the rest of his life in prison.

Mason Meyer, 28, led the chase on Aug. 7 2020 for 14 minutes, police records show.

The pursuit started in Lower Price Hill, went through other parts of Cincinnati, and ended in Newport.

It ended when Meyer crashed into the patio of Press on Monmouth, killing Gayle and Raymond Laible. Gayle, 80, died at the scene. Raymond, 81, died on the way to the hospital.

Two others, Steven and Maribeth Klein, were seriously injured.

According to a federal indictment, Meyer was being chased in connection with drug and weapons activity in Newport.

Meyer and his passenger, Kirsten Johnson, had 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, two loaded handguns, and a loaded rifle with them during the chase, the indictment says.

When police tried to arrest Meyer, he took off, and the chase ended in the fatal crash.

Family members of the victims filed a lawsuit in August 2021 against the city of Cincinnati and three of its officers for not breaking off the chase.

The family members say they intend to continue pursuing the lawsuit.

In exchange for Meyer pleading guilty, the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office agreed to dismiss the charges of enhancement to trafficking in a controlled substance, two other wanton endangerment charges and a charge of a persistent felony offender.

He will be eligible for parole in 20 years.

