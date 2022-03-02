Fairfield Township residents receive hate mail over Christmas lights, signs

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Two Weathered Oaks subdivision residents are responding to letters they received calling for them to take down their Christmas lights and signs.

Amy Lillis and Julie Palagyi both got the anonymously written letters they described as “hate mail” from a “bully.”

The letter sent to Lillis reads in part: “Please turn your Christmas lights off. They have been on 24/7 since Thanksgiving. Christmas was over two months ago, and you don’t live in Kentucky.”

Lillis says her Christmas lights had come down by the time the letter arrived.

Once she read it, Lillis had a change of heart.

“The second thought I had was, ‘you know what, we’re going to put them back up,’” Lillis said.

Palagyi lives with her autistic daughter in a house around the corner from Lillis.

She has signs in her yard urging people to drive safely through the neighborhood.

Palagyi says the signs in her yard were the main topic of the anonymous letter.

The letter reads: “You [Palagyi], need to take your ‘kids’ signs in your front yard down. You fly down your street in your loud a** truck. Such a hypocrite. You are not even a homeowner. Takedown your sign or follow what it says.”

In response to the letter, she took a similar tactic as her neighbor around the corner.

“I put some more signs up to make a statement, but at the same time, I’m hurting for that person because they must be going through something,” said Palagyi.

Both letters arrived without a return address, so they don’t even know who sent them.

Lillis and Palagyi said if the person who sent the letters would have simply talked to them, they would have been happy to resolve the issues.

