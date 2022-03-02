Contests
Female restaurant owners showcasing menus for International Women’s Day

By Amber Jayanth
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - While the pandemic brought problems for the restaurant industry, it also gave female business owners in the Tri-State to form a support network called “Let’s Talk Womxn.”

After a difficult two years, the owner of Aladdin’s Cafe, Carla Chalkley, says they are once again seeing the bustle back in the kitchen as the orders keep coming in.

“Thank God we are finally seeing that turnaround and people are starting to come back out,” said Chalkley. “That’s been a Godsend.”

Terri Graber, the owner of Tag’s Cafe says as they continue to push through this pandemic they are now grappling with a new set of challenges.

“Now, the problems that we’re facing are the supply chain issues and just finding product,” says Graber. “Then if we do find it, it’s not just double some of it tripled and quadrupled. I mean containers that I would pay $22 for are now $80.”

It’s problems like this that Let’s Talk Womxn can help business owners find solutions to.

The group is now national with female restaurant owners of all different backgrounds brainstorming ideas and supporting each other.

To celebrate International Women’s Day, Let’s Talk Womxn is hosting a special event on March 8 to showcase their best plates.

After last year’s success, different restaurants will once again team up to serve 16 courses along with alcohol tastings.

The event is open to everyone 21 and up.

It will be next Tuesday evening at 21C Hotel from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Tickets cost $95 and $75 for the carryout option.

