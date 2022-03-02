Contests
Garth Brooks announces 2022 Paul Brown Stadium return

FILE - In this March 4, 2020, file photo, country star Garth Brooks performs on stage during...
FILE - In this March 4, 2020, file photo, country star Garth Brooks performs on stage during the 2020 Gershwin Prize Honoree's Tribute Concert at the DAR Constitution Hall in Washington. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File)(Brent N. Clarke | Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)
By Kim Schupp
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 7:42 AM EST
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - After being canceled multiple times due to the pandemic, country star Garth Brooks just announced his rescheduled tour date for the Queen City.

The concert is now happening on Saturday, May 14 at Paul Brown Stadium.

It’s his first concert in Cincinnati in five years.

Tickets go on sale next Friday, March 11 at 10 a.m. There are three ways to purchase them.

  • Ticketmaster
  • The Garth Brooks Line at Ticketmaster 1-877-654-2784
  • The Ticketmaster app

Brooks was originally scheduled to perform at Paul Brown Stadium on May 16, 2020.

The concert then went through a series of postponements that led to the Sept. 18, 2021 rescheduling, which was later canceled.

During the ticket sale, Garth sold 65,000 tickets in less than one hour, making it the most people to ever show up for a ticket sale. He then set the record for entertainment in Cincinnati with a sellout of 70,000 seats in 75 minutes.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

