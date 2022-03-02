Gas prices shoot up across Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Gas prices shot up the Tri-State overnight, jumping more than 60 cents in some spots.

It’ll cost you $3.89 per gallon now to fuel up on unleaded at the Shell gas station in West Chester Township just off Interstate 75.

FOX19 NOW spotted this on the corner of Union Centre Boulevard and Muhlhauser Road early Wednesday.

PAIN AT THE PUMP: Gas prices shot up across Greater Cincinnati overnight @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/64umV2TuWc — Jennifer Edwards Baker (@jbakerohio) March 2, 2022

Other gas stations nearby weren’t quite as high, but they also showed big spikes since Monday, when gas cost about $2.27 per gallon on average in the area.

FOX19 NOW spotted $3.59 per gallon of unleaded at West Chester Food Mart/Marathon on Kingsgate Way just off Tylersville Road, and $3.69 at Thorntons on the corner of Kingsgate Way and Tylersville Road.

Russia’s violent invasion of Ukraine has roiled the oil market, with crude spiking briefly to over $100/bbl before settling back into the mid-$90s, AAA said in a news release Tuesday.

The increase in the global price of oil has led to higher pump prices in the U.S.

Gas prices started spiking in Ohio earlier this week. The average cost per gallon for unleaded in Ohio as of Wednesday is $3.544; $3.352 in Kentucky and $3.610 in Indiana, according to AAA.

As of Tuesday, they reported the national average for a gallon of gas was $3.61, which is 26 cents more than a month ago and 90 cents more than a year ago.

By Wednesday morning, AAA was reporting the national average is up now to $3.656.

“Russia’s invasion and the responding escalating series of financial sanctions by the U.S. and its allies have given the global oil market the jitters,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson.

“Like the U.S. stock market, the oil market responds poorly to volatility. It’s an explosive situation, and a grim reminder that events on the far side of the globe can have a ripple effect for American consumers.”

