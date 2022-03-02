Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Gas prices shoot up across Tri-State

Gas prices shot up the Tri-State overnight, jumping more than 60 cents in some spots. It’ll...
Gas prices shot up the Tri-State overnight, jumping more than 60 cents in some spots. It’ll cost you $3.89 per gallon now to fuel up on unleaded at the Shell gas station just off Interstate 75 in West Chester Township.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 4:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Gas prices shot up the Tri-State overnight, jumping more than 60 cents in some spots.

It’ll cost you $3.89 per gallon now to fuel up on unleaded at the Shell gas station in West Chester Township just off Interstate 75.

FOX19 NOW spotted this on the corner of Union Centre Boulevard and Muhlhauser Road early Wednesday.

Other gas stations nearby weren’t quite as high, but they also showed big spikes since Monday, when gas cost about $2.27 per gallon on average in the area.

FOX19 NOW spotted $3.59 per gallon of unleaded at West Chester Food Mart/Marathon on Kingsgate Way just off Tylersville Road, and $3.69 at Thorntons on the corner of Kingsgate Way and Tylersville Road.

Russia’s violent invasion of Ukraine has roiled the oil market, with crude spiking briefly to over $100/bbl before settling back into the mid-$90s, AAA said in a news release Tuesday.

The increase in the global price of oil has led to higher pump prices in the U.S.

Gas prices started spiking in Ohio earlier this week. The average cost per gallon for unleaded in Ohio as of Wednesday is $3.544; $3.352 in Kentucky and $3.610 in Indiana, according to AAA.

As of Tuesday, they reported the national average for a gallon of gas was $3.61, which is 26 cents more than a month ago and 90 cents more than a year ago.

By Wednesday morning, AAA was reporting the national average is up now to $3.656.

“Russia’s invasion and the responding escalating series of financial sanctions by the U.S. and its allies have given the global oil market the jitters,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson.

“Like the U.S. stock market, the oil market responds poorly to volatility. It’s an explosive situation, and a grim reminder that events on the far side of the globe can have a ripple effect for American consumers.”

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NKY teen transitions to homeschool after alleged bullying on Snapchat
Girls withdraw from NKY school due to alleged racist comments, death threats
Anthony Dangel (left) and his wife, Amy Rodriguez (right), have been indicted on charges in...
Tri-State fire lieutenant, wife indicted for endangering children
The death of 26-year-old Tyshawna Morris is being investigated by the Cincinnati Police...
Woman found dead in East Westwood identified
One person died after a shooting took place in North Avondale Monday, police said.
Prosecutor Deters blasts juvenile court after ‘violent criminal’ continuously released
Cincinnati Reds Opening Day will be postponed until at least mid-April and possibly longer due...
Tickets refunded, parade postponed as Reds’ Opening Day delayed again

Latest News

Pastor shares realities in Ukraine as both sons defend country
Ukrainian bishop with sons on front lines shares realities of war
US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky)
Ohio, Kentucky Senators react to Biden’s State of the Union address
Delhi police investigate after a dog attack left a teenage girl hospitalized.
Officer kills dog attacking 13-year-old girl in Delhi, police say
Stacey Schuchart and Sean Buttery Jr.
Court docs: NKY woman pleads guilty to fatal beating of 1-year-old son