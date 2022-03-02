Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Grammy-winner Neil Diamond sells entire song catalog to Universal

Neil Diamond says he knows Universal will represent his work with the same passion and...
Neil Diamond says he knows Universal will represent his work with the same passion and integrity that’s fueled his career.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Neil Diamond just sold his prolific song catalog to Universal for what’s assumed to be hundreds of millions of dollars.

The 81-year-old Grammy winner retired from touring in 2018 after he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

Now, Universal is taking over his entire catalog and master recordings, including 110 unreleased tracks and an unreleased album.

He says he knows Universal will represent his work with the same passion and integrity that’s fueled his career.

Financial details of the deal haven’t been released, but other artists who have sold their catalogs in recent years have made a lot of money.

For example, Sting sold his catalog to Universal in February in a deal worth a reported $300 million.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NKY teen transitions to homeschool after alleged bullying on Snapchat
Girls withdraw from NKY school due to alleged racist comments, death threats
One person died after a shooting took place in North Avondale Monday, police said.
Prosecutor Deters blasts juvenile court after ‘violent criminal’ continuously released
Anthony Dangel (left) and his wife, Amy Rodriguez (right), have been indicted on charges in...
Tri-State fire lieutenant, wife indicted for endangering children
The death of 26-year-old Tyshawna Morris is being investigated by the Cincinnati Police...
Woman found dead in East Westwood identified
Cincinnati Reds Opening Day will be postponed until at least mid-April and possibly longer due...
Tickets refunded, parade postponed as Reds’ Opening Day delayed again

Latest News

Kevin Osborne, 36, is facing charges of manslaughter, trafficking in controlled substance and ...
Man charged with manslaughter after selling woman fentanyl, sheriff says
Former Louisville Police officer Brett Hankison is questioned by his defense attorney...
Fired cop says he did nothing wrong in Breonna Taylor raid
President Joe Biden responded to shouted questions Wednesday at the White House, mostly about...
Biden answers questions about Ukraine
The moon is about to get hit by a big piece of space junk.
Space junk on 5,800-mph collision course with moon
Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds in Butler County Common Pleas Common Court on Thursday,...
Butler County auditor says corruption case against him ‘reeks of a desperate, political ploy’