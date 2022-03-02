Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Indiana lawmakers send trans girls sports ban to governor

Gov. Eric Holcomb
Gov. Eric Holcomb(Fort Wayne's NBC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 12:44 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana lawmakers have given final approval to a Republican-backed bill that would ban transgender women and girls from participating in school sports that match their gender identity.

The state Senate voted 32-18 on Tuesday in favor of the bill, sending it to Gov. Eric Holcomb for his decision on whether it will become law.

Opponents argue the ban is unconstitutional and bigoted, but the bill would make Indiana at least the 11th Republican-led state with such a law.

Holcomb said last week that he would review the bill’s final version before making a decision.

However, Holcomb has said he “adamantly” agrees that “girls should be playing girls sports,” referring to a person’s sex at birth.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities at Multi-Color Corporation on Wednesday, March 2 after reports of an industrial...
Police: Worker dies in industrial accident at Multi-Color Corp
The crash happened Tuesday night.
Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after Indiana crash
Raw video: Monroe police bodycam released
Bodycam video released from deadly officer-involved shooting in Monroe
Churches across the Tri-State are holding Ash Wednesday services throughout the day.
Ash Wednesday: What you need to know, mass times
Delhi police investigate after a dog attack left a teenage girl hospitalized.
Officer kills dog attacking 13-year-old girl in Delhi, police say

Latest News

Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds was fingerprinted and photographed on Thursday, Feb. 24...
Witness list unsealed in corruption case against Butler County auditor
FOX19 NOW at 3:30 p.m.
FOX19 NOW at 3:30 p.m.
Police ID worker killed in Clermont County industrial accident
Willie Stuckey
Arrest made in fatal Clinton County shooting
Joseph Hellard was arrested two days after claiming his $250,000 prize, according to officials.
NKY man wins $250K on scratch-off, celebration ends in arrest