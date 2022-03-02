Contests
Industrial accident reported at Multi-Color Corp

The coroner is headed to the scene.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - First responders are at the scene of an accident in an industrial facility outside Batavia early Wednesday evening.

It happened around 4 p.m. at Multi-Color Corporation, according to Union Township Dispatch.

No word on what happened.

UC Air Care responded to the scene but did not transport a patient.

The Clermont County Coroner is headed to the location.

FOX19 is at the scene. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Multi-Color is a global printing business and one of the world’s largest producers of pressure sensitive, in-mold and heat transfer labels. It reported $3 billion in annual revenue last year.

Headquartered in Batavia, the company employs around 13,000 workers across more than 100 plants in 25 counties.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

