Man charged with manslaughter after selling woman fentanyl, sheriff says

Kevin Osborne, 36, is facing charges of manslaughter, trafficking in controlled substance and...
Kevin Osborne, 36, is facing charges of manslaughter, trafficking in controlled substance and trafficking in marijuana under 8 ounces, per the sheriff's office.(Boone County Sheriff's Office)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 1:15 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - A man is facing a manslaughter charge in connection with a woman’s overdose death caused by fentanyl.

On Feb. 27, a Florence woman died from a suspected fentanyl overdose.

The person who sold her the drug, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, was identified as Kevin Osborne, 36, of Florence.

Deputies used the woman’s phone to contact Osborne, who had no idea she was dead, to set up a fentanyl buy, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies discovered there was an arrest warrant out for Osborne, so they began to watch his home, the sheriff’s explained.

After Osborne left his home, he was pulled over on Industrial Road.

The sheriff’s office said he had one gram of fentanyl and two grams of marijuana on him when he was pulled over.

The Boone County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office approved the manslaughter and trafficking in controlled substances charges against Osborne, according to the sheriff’s office.

Osborne’s bond was set at $275,000.

The woman’s identity was not released.

