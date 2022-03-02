Man enters not guilty plea in NKY assistant prosecutor’s slaying

RICHMOND, Ky. (WXIX) - A 23-year-old man accused of killing a Northern Kentucky assistant prosecutor had a not guilty plea entered for him by a Madison County judge Wednesday morning.

Shannon Gilday, 23, of Taylor Mill, is charged with murder, attempted murder, criminal mischief, burglary and assault.

Police say he forced his way into the home of former Kentucky State Rep. C. Wesley Morgan on Tuesday, Feb. 22. and killed 32-year-old Jordan Morgan while she was in bed.

Jordan is the daughter of the ex-state representative.

The home where the murder occurred is a $6.5 million mansion that is equipped with a doomsday bunker, Garretts Real Estate Group’s website shows.

State police confirmed to FOX19 NOW on Friday that Gilday possibly targeted the Richmond home because of the bunker.

KSP did say they do not know for sure if that was the motive, but it could be.

The 2,000 square-foot shelter is built 26′ underground and can “withstand a Seismic 12 earthquake” and it has two escape tunnels, the website shows.

Gilday served in the Army beginning in August 2018 and was never deployed, according to a US Army spokesperson.

He held the rank of private when he was dishonorably discharged in October 2019, a source confirms.

Gilday will have an attorney appointed for him.

A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Wednesday, March 9.

