Marine returns home to surprise little brother for his birthday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Taylor Elementary student got an amazing birthday surprise Wednesday when his Marine brother returned home.

Jaydan Monnig started his day thinking it was going to be nothing more than any other day, aside from turning 10.

While he was eating lunch, though, his big brother walked in.

Private First Class Dylan Sifford showed up Wednesday after being away at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina for basic training.

“And being able to come see him on his birthday, give him a little surprise, that’s very important to me,” Sifford said.

There was no doubt that Monnig was excited and overjoyed to see his big brother.

“Because I haven’t seen him in so long,” Monnig said.

Sifford said being away from his litter brother since October has been hard for the both of them. Sifford said this homecoming is much needed for him after he was in an accident while traveling inside a military vehicle.

Sifford was able to walk away from the crash with some bruises, but two fellow Marines did not survive the crash.

He said he is grateful he was able to return home and celebrate Monnig’s birthday.

