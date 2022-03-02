Mother accused of abandoning autistic son to be extradited to Hamilton County

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The mother accused of abandoning her nonverbal autistic son in Colerain Township will be extradited to Hamilton County where she faces additional charges.

Heather Adkins, 32, of Shelbyville, Indiana, signed an extradition waiver Tuesday in Scott County, Kentucky, court records show.

Heather was arrested on Feb. 19 in Georgetown, Kentucky, just two days after she allegedly abandoned her son, Martin Thomas Adkins, on a cold and rainy night in Colerain Township, according to police.

Martin, who was five years old at the time, was found around 9 p.m. on Feb. 17 by passing motorists who called 911, per court documents.

Heather claimed she left her autistic son with a friend and did not abandon him.

“I didn’t [abandon him]. That’s why he was left there, and I’m to go back there, so he knows that I never left him. It’s just going to take a long time for him to trust me again and for me to trust myself as well,” she said during a jail interview.

Heather eventually admitted she did not leave Martin with anyone.

The 32-year-old was arrested in Kentucky on a misdemeanor endangering children charge, court records show. She pleaded not guilty during a Feb. 22 court appearance.

Hamilton County tacked on a kidnapping charge a few days later.

The waiver of extradition did not show when she will arrive in Ohio.

