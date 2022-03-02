Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after Indiana crash

RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - A 20-year-old is at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with serious injuries after being injured in a motorcycle crash Tuesday.

Around 7:30 p.m. near Milan, Indiana, Noah Haessig, 20, was driving a 2021 Kawasaki on northbound SR-101 near Spades Road when he collided with a Toyota truck, Indiana State Police said.

Keith Wuellner, 67, was pulling onto the highway from his driveway into Haessig’s oncoming path, state police said.

Haessig hit the truck, and the impact threw him off the motorcycle, according to troopers.

The 20-year-old was wearing a helmet, state police mentioned.

He was flown to the hospital in Cincinnati with serious injuries.

State police said alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors in the crash, but toxicology tests are pending.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.