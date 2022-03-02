Officer kills dog attacking 13-year-old girl in Delhi, police say

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - An officer shot a dog to death Tuesday night in Delhi after police say it and another dog violently attacked a 13-year-old girl.

The girl is currently at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital with an arm injury of unknown severity, according to Lt. Joe Macaluso with Delhi Township PD.

Officers responded to the 5100 block of Cleves-Warsaw Road around 7:53 p.m. for a call about two pit bulls running loose. The officers tried to catch the dogs, but the dogs ran off into the woods.

Minutes later, according to Macaluso, a 13-year-old got out of her car nearby, and the dogs chased and attacked her.

An officer at the scene came to the girl’s defense, shooting and killing one of the dogs as the girl was actively being attacked, Macaluso says.

The other dog fled and was later caught with the help of the SPCA.

Macaluso says the dogs’ owners live close to the scene and will be cited for failure to confine an animal.

SPCA will hold the dog for 10 days, during which time they will determine whether the dog has had its shots and whether the dog should be deemed vicious.

Delhi police and the SPCA are working together on the investigation.

“This is not something we see everyday,” Macaluso said.

