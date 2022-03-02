Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Officer kills dog attacking 13-year-old girl in Delhi, police say

The girl was taken to Cincinnati Children’s.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 10:24 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - An officer shot a dog to death Tuesday night in Delhi after police say it and another dog violently attacked a 13-year-old girl.

The girl is currently at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital with an arm injury of unknown severity, according to Lt. Joe Macaluso with Delhi Township PD.

Officers responded to the 5100 block of Cleves-Warsaw Road around 7:53 p.m. for a call about two pit bulls running loose. The officers tried to catch the dogs, but the dogs ran off into the woods.

Minutes later, according to Macaluso, a 13-year-old got out of her car nearby, and the dogs chased and attacked her.

An officer at the scene came to the girl’s defense, shooting and killing one of the dogs as the girl was actively being attacked, Macaluso says.

The other dog fled and was later caught with the help of the SPCA.

Macaluso says the dogs’ owners live close to the scene and will be cited for failure to confine an animal.

SPCA will hold the dog for 10 days, during which time they will determine whether the dog has had its shots and whether the dog should be deemed vicious.

Delhi police and the SPCA are working together on the investigation.

“This is not something we see everyday,” Macaluso said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NKY teen transitions to homeschool after alleged bullying on Snapchat
Girls withdraw from NKY school due to alleged racist comments, death threats
Anthony Dangel (left) and his wife, Amy Rodriguez (right), have been indicted on charges in...
Tri-State fire lieutenant, wife indicted for endangering children
The death of 26-year-old Tyshawna Morris is being investigated by the Cincinnati Police...
Woman found dead in East Westwood identified
One person died after a shooting took place in North Avondale Monday, police said.
Prosecutor Deters blasts juvenile court after ‘violent criminal’ continuously released
Cincinnati Reds Opening Day will be postponed until at least mid-April and possibly longer due...
Tickets refunded, parade postponed as Reds’ Opening Day delayed again

Latest News

Gas prices shot up the Tri-State overnight, jumping more than 60 cents in some spots. It’ll...
Gas prices shoot up across Tri-State
Pastor shares realities in Ukraine as both sons defend country
Ukrainian bishop with sons on front lines shares realities of war
US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky)
Ohio, Kentucky Senators react to Biden’s State of the Union address
Stacey Schuchart and Sean Buttery Jr.
Court docs: NKY woman pleads guilty to fatal beating of 1-year-old son