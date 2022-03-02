Ohio, Kentucky Senators react to Biden’s State of the Union address

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - President Joe Biden delivered a pivotal State of the Union Tuesday against the backdrop of a Russian invasion into Ukraine that threatens to upturn a decades-old geopolitical status quo.

But the land war in Europe was far from Biden’s only topic of the night. He also spoke about the pandemic’s attenuating grip on American life, the work of repairing the nation’s roads and bridges, the importance of voting rights legislation and a “cancer moonshot” decades in the making.

Reactions to the address are provided below.

Senator Rob Portman (R-Ohio)

“I was pleased to hear President Biden’s call for national and world unity in support of our ally Ukraine as it faces a brutal assault from Russia. While the administration has now implemented the sanctions some of us called them to implement before the invasion occurred, I urge them to do even more on sanctions and use all of the tools at their disposal to hold President Putin accountable. Most importantly, they must eliminate all bureaucratic hurdles and speed the assistance of lethal weaponry to Ukraine immediately.

“On the domestic front, the country faces its worst inflation rate in 40 years, due in large part to the administration’s $1.9 trillion stimulus spending bill last year that has caused prices to skyrocket on everything from groceries to gas. This inflation crisis is hurting working families, overwhelming wage gains, and undermining our economy. I was pleased that President Biden highlighted Intel’s investment in a new semiconductor plant in Ohio, and I was proud to play a role in securing that investment in our state. However, the best path for the administration to strengthen our economy and address the high prices the American people face every day is to work with Republicans on common-sense economic policies that grow our economy.

“Republicans and Democrats came together on the bipartisan, counter-inflationary infrastructure law that will benefit our country and our economy for decades to come. We should use this as a model for future cooperation. Instead, Democrats continue to push for reckless tax and spending hikes, which would make this inflation crisis worse. I believe we can work together to boost American competitiveness and reduce government spending that is contributing to an overheated economy while increasing our domestic energy production and increasing wages. There are Republicans and Democrats who want to move the country forward in a constructive bipartisan manner on policies like these and I encourage the White House to choose this path.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.)

“Well first with regard to Ukraine, we’re all inspired by the bravery of the Ukrainian people and the leadership of their stunningly impressive president. The whole world has rallied to the cause – even demonstrations in Russia in opposition to the war. First and foremost, I think at this particular State of the Union, we need to do everything we can to support the Ukrainians. It may be David versus Goliath, but David is holding up pretty well so far.

“With regard to the rest of the President’s agenda, it’s been a pretty big flop for the American people… raging inflation, open borders, and difficult challenges getting past COVID. The President has had a rough year and he did his best tonight to try to pick himself up and provide some level of optimism but that’s not what the American people are feeling right now.”

Senator Sherrod Brown (R-Ohio)

“Tonight, Ohioans heard the most pro-worker president in our lifetime reaffirm his commitment to put workers at the center of our economy, and his commitment to stand up for American values and up to Putin and autocrats everywhere. President Biden has united the free world against Russia’s invasion, and tonight members of both parties stood together in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

“At home, the pandemic is receding and the economy is growing because of the American Rescue Plan, which got shots into arms, money into families’ pockets, and workers back on the job. And we’re just getting started. With the passage of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, we will create jobs and move goods faster and cheaper. We will invest in American innovation and rebuild our industrial base, to bring critical supply chains home to the U.S. and better compete with China. And we will work to lower costs for American families – from taking on corporate price gouging, to lowering the cost of energy and prescription drugs.

“The president laid out a vision where all workers can get a good-paying job, keep up with the cost of living, and join the middle class. I will work with him and with colleagues of both parties to make that vision a reality.”

Senator Rand Paul (R-Ky.)

