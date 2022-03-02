Police searching for SUV driver after hitting motorcycle in Price Hill
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are looking for the driver of an SUV that hit a motorcycle in Price Hill Wednesday.
According to officials, the motorcycle and SUV crashed around 5:15 p.m. at the intersection of Warsaw and Woodlawn Avenues.
Police said the SUV they are looking for is a black Lincoln Navigator.
The condition of the motorcyclist is unknown at this time.
