Police searching for SUV driver after hitting motorcycle in Price Hill

The crash happened shortly after 5 p.m. in Price Hill on Wednesday.
The crash happened shortly after 5 p.m. in Price Hill on Wednesday.(WXIX)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are looking for the driver of an SUV that hit a motorcycle in Price Hill Wednesday.

According to officials, the motorcycle and SUV crashed around 5:15 p.m. at the intersection of Warsaw and Woodlawn Avenues.

Police said the SUV they are looking for is a black Lincoln Navigator.

The condition of the motorcyclist is unknown at this time.

