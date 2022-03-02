Second man dies from Fairfax house fire

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A second Fairfax resident who was critically hurt in a house fire several weeks ago has died, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Ron Wood, 75, died Tuesday at the UC College of Medicine, a coroner’s report shows.

One of his relatives, Thomas Wood, 71, succumbed to his injuries Jan. 24 at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report shows.

First responders rescued both men another resident and a dog from the home on Watterson Road back on Jan. 19.

All three residents were considered “critical patients” when they were taken to the hospital.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Ohio Fire Marshal’s Office.

