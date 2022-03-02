Contests
Taking a look back at the deadly tornadoes 10 years ago

Taking a look back at the deadly tornadoes 10 years ago
By Ashley Smith
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - March 2, 2012, and the days that followed are unforgettable for many of the people living in the Tri-State. A large thunderstorm complex raced through parts of six states and more than 500 miles.

In our region alone, 12 tornadoes touched down according to the National Weather Service.

The worst of the tornadoes in our region was a strong EF-4 tornado with winds as high as 175mph in Crittenden and Piner, Kentucky. Four people died in that tornado.

Another deadly tornado started in Peach Grove, Kentucky and moved into Moscow, Ohio. Three people died in that twister.

Another notable tornado was an EF-3 tornado in Holton, Indiana. That twister was also deadly, taking two lives.

In Owenton, Kentucky, an EF-2 injured three people.

A semi-trailer was overturned there along with home and barn damage.

Despite early warnings from forecasters including our FOX19 NOW’s Steve Horstmeyer warning of a tornado outbreak more than a day in advance, people still lost their lives, homes, livestock, and more.

Ten years later we have learned more about severe storms and tornadoes.

However, these violent storms can always turn deadly, so it’s best to be prepared for the worst. Now, that we’re entering into the severe weather season, make sure you have a plan in place when severe weather strikes.

Always seek shelter indoors, away from windows and doors and in the lowest level of your home.

In the event of a power outage, you need to have an emergency kit including flashlights, water, snacks and supplies to last until it is safe to leave your home.

You should always have a way to get severe alerts.

Stay up to date with the weather forecast in your area by downloading the free FOX19 First Alert Weather app by clicking here.

