Thursday cool down before warmth, rain returns!

A few sprinkles can’t be ruled out late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning!
Though we are relatively dry through the week, cooler air is on the way!
By Ashley Smith
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 2:17 PM EST
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Clouds increase Wednesday night as a weak cold front moves in early Thursday, but we will remain dry with temperatures back into the upper 40s.

Warming air and a southern flow Saturday, Sunday and Monday will each have high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s again with showers and maybe a few spring-like claps of thunder each day.

As we head into the weekend the showery pattern will bring bring additional chances of rain into the middle of next week.

