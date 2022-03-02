Thursday cool down before warmth, rain returns!
A few sprinkles can’t be ruled out late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning!
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 2:17 PM EST
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Clouds increase Wednesday night as a weak cold front moves in early Thursday, but we will remain dry with temperatures back into the upper 40s.
Warming air and a southern flow Saturday, Sunday and Monday will each have high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s again with showers and maybe a few spring-like claps of thunder each day.
As we head into the weekend the showery pattern will bring bring additional chances of rain into the middle of next week.
