Thursday cool down before warmth, rain returns!

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Clouds increase Wednesday night as a weak cold front moves in early Thursday, but we will remain dry with temperatures back into the upper 40s.

Warming air and a southern flow Saturday, Sunday and Monday will each have high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s again with showers and maybe a few spring-like claps of thunder each day.

As we head into the weekend the showery pattern will bring bring additional chances of rain into the middle of next week.

