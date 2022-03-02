Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Underage rape charge added against man accused of attacking female jogger

The man now faces two charges of attempted rape related to recent incidents.
Underage rape charge added against man accused of attacking female jogger
By Courtney King
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - One day after police charged a man with attacking a woman while she was out for a morning jog, he now stands accused of trying to rape a teenage girl.

Allen Garrison faces counts of attempted rape and sexual abuse related to the incident involving the jogger.

Police say that incident happened early morning last Thursday in Ludlow.

The woman says she was running when an unknown man believed to be Garrison attacked her from behind. She was able to fight back, and the suspect fled, police say.

Investigators found evidence at the scene that led them to identify Garrison as the suspect.

Cold Spring police took Garrison in last night. Before they took him to the Kenton County Detention Center, they made a stop at the Newport Police Department for additional questioning.

Early Wednesday evening, Newport police announced an additional charge of attempted rape against Garrison.

Police say it related to an incident where Garrison tried to rape a teenage girl. No word on where or when it allegedly happened.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NKY teen transitions to homeschool after alleged bullying on Snapchat
Girls withdraw from NKY school due to alleged racist comments, death threats
One person died after a shooting took place in North Avondale Monday, police said.
Prosecutor Deters blasts juvenile court after ‘violent criminal’ continuously released
Anthony Dangel (left) and his wife, Amy Rodriguez (right), have been indicted on charges in...
Tri-State fire lieutenant, wife indicted for endangering children
The death of 26-year-old Tyshawna Morris is being investigated by the Cincinnati Police...
Woman found dead in East Westwood identified
Delhi police investigate after a dog attack left a teenage girl hospitalized.
Officer kills dog attacking 13-year-old girl in Delhi, police say

Latest News

Female restaurant owners showcasing menus for International Women’s Day
Female restaurant owners showcasing menus for International Women’s Day
Madeira City Council meeting on Feb. 28 where a Zoom-bomber interrupted a discussion on...
Zoom-bomber tells speakers at Madeira inclusion meeting to ‘kill yourselves’
The crash happened shortly after 5 p.m. in Price Hill on Wednesday.
Police searching for SUV driver after hitting motorcycle in Price Hill
Taking a look back at the deadly tornadoes 10 years ago
Vendors talk Opening Day parade delay
Vendors talk Opening Day parade delay