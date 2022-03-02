Underage rape charge added against man accused of attacking female jogger

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - One day after police charged a man with attacking a woman while she was out for a morning jog, he now stands accused of trying to rape a teenage girl.

Allen Garrison faces counts of attempted rape and sexual abuse related to the incident involving the jogger.

Police say that incident happened early morning last Thursday in Ludlow.

The woman says she was running when an unknown man believed to be Garrison attacked her from behind. She was able to fight back, and the suspect fled, police say.

Investigators found evidence at the scene that led them to identify Garrison as the suspect.

Cold Spring police took Garrison in last night. Before they took him to the Kenton County Detention Center, they made a stop at the Newport Police Department for additional questioning.

Early Wednesday evening, Newport police announced an additional charge of attempted rape against Garrison.

Police say it related to an incident where Garrison tried to rape a teenage girl. No word on where or when it allegedly happened.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.