Suspect arrested in East Westwood murder was victim’s best friend, family says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A suspect has been arrested for a murder in East Westwood on Sunday, according to Cincinnati Police.

Police said they arrested 28-year-old Lashawan Gamble for the death of 26-year-old Tyshawna Morris.

Morris was found dead off Westwood Northern Boulevard, according to the Cincinnati Police Homicide Unit. She was found near the Ravenwood Apartments area.

The Hamilton County Coroner’s offices determined Morris died from a single gunshot wound.

Gamble is charged with murder and tampering with evidence.

Morris’ family says Gamble was Morris’ best friend, adding shock to the relief of an arrest at last.

“They’re so-called best friends,” Delrico Hill, Morris’ father, said. “How do you predict this?”

Treyana Jackson, Morris’ sister, says Morris recently moved to the apartment complex where Gamble lives.

“So it’s like she wanted to be next to her best friend,” Jackson said.

Jackson says after news of Morris’ death broke, Gamble took to Facebook to say “I can’t believe you are gone, my friend, my homie,” and, “I wish you wished you were here still, I love you.”

The post has since been deleted, but Jackson says the day before Morris was found shot, she was on the phone with Morris when Gamble walked in.

“I think they were arguing over a speaker. I’m not sure,” Jackson said. “And then the call dropped, and then her location disappeared, but we just though they got into it, the phone cracked, she’d replace it in the morning.”

Jackson says she lives in guilt for not checking on her sister after the call. Still she says she could never have imagined Morris would end up dead.

“Be careful who your friends are,” Morris’ brother, Travon, said. “Make sure you always watch your back, because people out there say they have your best interest, and they really don’t.”

The investigation by the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 513-352-3542.

An online fundraiser has been set up for funeral expenses.

