Zoom-bomber tells speakers at Madeira inclusion meeting to ‘kill yourselves’

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Monday’s Zoom meeting of Madeira’s City Council took an unfortunate turn after someone interrupted a speaker, began hurling racist and homophobic slurs and encouraged the meeting participants to kill themselves.

Madeira police are asking for help identifying the person.

More than 100 people attended the Feb. 28 meeting, around half by Zoom, to discuss the Madeira Inclusion Committee, according to Madeira Mayor Chris Hidlberg.

The committee was created in Fall 2020 to identify ways of increasing racial and gender-based diversity in city government and act as a voice for residents seeking more inclusive opportunities.

Footage of Monday’s meeting shows a female speaker approach the lectern in the 38th minute. She identifies as a married gay woman with children who has lived in the community for 17 years. She speaks about her employment as a social worker where she regularly encounters gay, bisexual and trans teenagers among whom suicide is a pressing concern.

“What I can tell you is sexuality increases the risk for suicide,” the woman says.

“Good,” the Zoom-bomber breaks in.

The speaker appears only peripherally aware of the retort. She tries to continue, saying support measures can decrease suicide by some percentage.

The Zoom bomber then intrudes a second time, saying, “Aw, that sucks!”

The meeting comes to a halt. The Zoom bomber, who has signed in under the username “Hannibal Lector,” speaks again. “Kill yourselves,” he says. He repeats it multiple times as city officials scramble to contain him.

The speaker at the lectern defiantly attempts to resume: “This is why we need inclusion...” But then the Zoom bomber unleashes an onslaught of racist, sexist and homophobic slurs.

Around a minute after his first word, city officials appear to succeed in booting the man off the Zoom call. The female speaker then finishes her comments, and the meeting continues.

“Because there were over 50 people participating in the meeting via Zoom,” Hilberg said Wednesday, “staff was unable to identify and mute the individual as quickly as we would have liked. When the individual was located, they were immediately removed from the Zoom meeting.”

Hilberg says the person was reported to Zoom and that Madeira police are making a formal request to Zoom for the identification of the person.

“City Council and staff are committed to taking all measures necessary to locate the individual as their actions may constitute a crime in the form of disrupting whether we can pursue criminal charges,” Hilberg said. “The City’s Law Director will be assisting with the investigation and determine whether we can pursue criminal charges.”

If you have any information, you’re urged to contact Madeira police at 513.272.4214.

