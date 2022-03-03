Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

11-year-old student dies after tripping, falling under school bus

FILE PHOTO - An 11-year-old was killed after she fell under the wheels of her school bus.
FILE PHOTO - An 11-year-old was killed after she fell under the wheels of her school bus.(mokee81 via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet and Madelynn Fellet
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KKCO/Gray News) - An 11-year-old Colorado student died Thursday morning after she tripped and fell under the wheels of a moving school bus, police said.

According to the Town of Parachute Police Department, the girl tripped as she was running to catch her school bus. When she fell, the bus ran over her.

First responders were immediately called, and the child was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. No further details were released.

Copyright 2022 KKCO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities at Multi-Color Corporation on Wednesday, March 2 after reports of an industrial...
Police: Worker dies in industrial accident at Multi-Color Corp
The crash happened Tuesday night.
Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after Indiana crash
Raw video: Monroe police bodycam released
Bodycam video released from deadly officer-involved shooting in Monroe
The crash happened shortly after 5 p.m. in Price Hill on Wednesday.
Police searching for SUV after deadly Price Hill motorcycle crash
Churches across the Tri-State are holding Ash Wednesday services throughout the day.
Ash Wednesday: What you need to know, mass times

Latest News

St. Benedict church bells undergoing repairs
Covington church begins bell restoration project
Police in Indiana say they arrested two 12-year-old girls accused of assaulting another...
Two 12-year-old girls accused of assaulting another 12-year-old girl during sleepover
FILE - Former Louisville Police officer Brett Hankison is questioned by his defense attorney...
Ex-officer cleared in shooting during Breonna Taylor raid
Bellevue Mayor Charlie Cleves and members of the Party Source team on Monday, Feb. 28 as a city...
Party Source removes Russian vodka from its shelves, donating proceeds to Ukraine
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi holds her weekly news conference on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.
Pelosi supports halting Russian oil imports to US: ‘Ban it’