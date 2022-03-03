Arrest made in fatal Clinton County shooting

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - An arrest was made in a fatal Clinton County shooting that killed one and injured another, according to the sheriff’s office.

The shooting happened on Feb. 19 in the area of U.S. 68 South and Jonesboro Road.

At the scene, deputies say they found two victims: C.J. Jones, 18, and an unidentified 17-year-old.

Jones was dead by the time the sheriff’s office says deputies arrived.

The teen was shot in the leg and survived, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said Willie Stuckey, 21, was arrested and charged with murder.

He is currently being held in the Hamilton County Jail.

Additional charges are expected.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office at 937-382-1611.

