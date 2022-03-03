Brief cool down before warmth, rain arrives to the Tri-State!

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cooler weather is settling into the FOX19 NOW viewing area for two days, but will bounce back into the upper 60s for the weekend.

Look for a high in the low to mid 40s Thursday and then low 50s Friday.

For FC Cincinnati Saturday the weather will be breezy, warm and dry, the official high will reach 73°.

The next round of rain comes our way Sunday and Monday with highs in the 60s. Some of that rain could be moderate at times in the Ohio Valley region. After the moisture next week, the middle of the week will have high temperatures drop back into the 40s with dry weather.

