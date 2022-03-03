Contests
Brief cool down before warmth, rain arrives to the Tri-State!

We can’t rule out a few sprinkles or snow flurries in part of the FOX19 NOW viewing area
We've got a chance for a few sprinkles or light flurries, but the bulk of the Tri-State will be dry for the rest of the work week!
By Ethan Emery
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 11:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cooler weather is settling into the FOX19 NOW viewing area for two days, but will bounce back into the upper 60s for the weekend.

Look for a high in the low to mid 40s Thursday and then low 50s Friday.

For FC Cincinnati Saturday the weather will be breezy, warm and dry, the official high will reach 73°.

The next round of rain comes our way Sunday and Monday with highs in the 60s. Some of that rain could be moderate at times in the Ohio Valley region. After the moisture next week, the middle of the week will have high temperatures drop back into the 40s with dry weather.

