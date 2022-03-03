Contests
Brown County couple sentenced to prison for severely abusing 11-year-old girl

Margaret Breeze (left) and Charles Breeze (right)
Margaret Breeze (left) and Charles Breeze (right)(FOX19 NOW)
By Mike Schell and Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A Brown County couple who pleaded guilty to severely abusing an 11-year-old girl was sentenced Thursday to 10 to 13 years each in prison.

Margaret Breeze, 49, and her husband, Charles Breeze, 63, received credit for the 2.5 years they’ve already served and can apply for parole in five years.

The couple was first arrested in 2019.

Prosecutors accused them of beating, whipping and starving the girl so violently, her life was jeopardized, according to Brown County Prosecutor Zach Corbin.

When police found her, she weighed just 47 pounds and was suffering from liver failure,

She was forced to sleep on a urine-stained mattress in a trailer.

The prosecutor has said the couple monitored the girl in the trailer through a video feed from their Georgetown home.

11-year-old girl starved, video-taped, forced to sleep on urine-stained mattress, Brown County prosecutor says

Both were charged with two counts each of endangering children and kidnapping and one count of felonious assault and tampering with evidence.

Margaret Breeze had custody of the girl for about six years.

Around 2016, she stopped taking the child for pediatrician visits and began home-schooling her, according to Corbin.

In 2019, the girl had to take an online test and told the educator on the other end she was hungry but wasn’t allowed to eat.

The educator alerted the police.

Charles Breeze also now faces a charges in new rape case.

He was charged late last year with six counts of rape and two counts of sexual battery against a victim under the age of thirteen when the victim came forward, according to court documents.

The offenses dated between December 2003 and December 2013.

He has pleaded not guilty and will return to court on Friday.

