‘Cheers to Beer Signs’ event at the American Sign Museum

By Lauren Artino
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 10:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A busy, beer-filled weekend is near in Cincinnati and if you want to brush up on your beer knowledge, look no further than the American Sign Museum.

“Cheers to Beer Signs” is part of the museum’s spotlight on main street series and you still have time to get involved.

They are holding a virtual event Thursday night.

Just click here for the event information.

