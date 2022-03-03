Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Cincinnati Zoo’s white lion euthanized

The zoo described Gracious as a "geriatric animal."
The zoo described Gracious as a "geriatric animal."(Cincinnati Zoo)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Gracious, the Cincinnati Zoo’s white lion, was euthanized on Tuesday, the zoo posted on Facebook.

The lion was almost 21 years old and lived five years past the median life expectancy for her species, the post reads.

“Her health began to decline and when she lost interest in her favorite food, meatballs, her care team knew it was time to say goodbye,” the zoo wrote.

We are sad to share the news that beloved white lion Gracious, the last of her kind to live at the Cincinnati Zoo, was...

Posted by Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden on Thursday, March 3, 2022

Gracious was the daughter of Prosperity, who arrived at the Cincinnati Zoo in 1998 when Siegfried and Roy brought her.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities at Multi-Color Corporation on Wednesday, March 2 after reports of an industrial...
Police: Worker dies in industrial accident at Multi-Color Corp
The crash happened Tuesday night.
Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after Indiana crash
Raw video: Monroe police bodycam released
Bodycam video released from deadly officer-involved shooting in Monroe
The crash happened shortly after 5 p.m. in Price Hill on Wednesday.
Police searching for SUV after deadly Price Hill motorcycle crash
Churches across the Tri-State are holding Ash Wednesday services throughout the day.
Ash Wednesday: What you need to know, mass times

Latest News

St. Benedict church bells undergoing repairs
Covington church begins bell restoration project
Bellevue Mayor Charlie Cleves and members of the Party Source team on Monday, Feb. 28 as a city...
Party Source removes Russian vodka from its shelves, donating proceeds to Ukraine
Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds was fingerprinted and photographed on Thursday, Feb. 24...
Witness list unsealed in corruption case against Butler County auditor
Police are searching for a woman they say opened fire in the West End on Wednesday, March 2.
Police searching for woman seen ‘randomly’ shooting gun in West End: VIDEO
Clermont County sheriff's deputies investigate a shooting on Thursday, Feb. 3.
Man dead in Clermont County shooting, deputies say