Cincinnati Zoo’s white lion euthanized

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Gracious, the Cincinnati Zoo’s white lion, was euthanized on Tuesday, the zoo posted on Facebook.

The lion was almost 21 years old and lived five years past the median life expectancy for her species, the post reads.

“Her health began to decline and when she lost interest in her favorite food, meatballs, her care team knew it was time to say goodbye,” the zoo wrote.

We are sad to share the news that beloved white lion Gracious, the last of her kind to live at the Cincinnati Zoo, was... Posted by Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden on Thursday, March 3, 2022

Gracious was the daughter of Prosperity, who arrived at the Cincinnati Zoo in 1998 when Siegfried and Roy brought her.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.