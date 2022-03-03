Contests
Covington church begins bell restoration project

Two of the three bells have been silent for years.
By Andrea Medina
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A major restoration project will return the bells at St. Benedict Church in Covington to their full original use.

The three bells date back to the 1930s.

“One is 1,000 lbs.,” said Father Joshua Lange. “One’s 800 lbs., and one’s 550 lbs.”

Years of deterioration impacted the mechanism by which the bells toll. Two of the bells no longer peal, having gone silent in the last decade.

“Still chime the hour. They get struck with a hammer. That part was working,” Lange explained. “The part that wasn’t working was they weren’t pealing. They weren’t swinging for Mass. People in the neighborhood were saying they were missing them.”

For the last two years, the parish raised funds to get the bells in working order. Lange says the total repair cost has topped $35,000.

With the finances in place, crews spent most of Thursday morning bringing down the mechanisms that ring the bells. They will be fixed or replaced.

The bells themselves are in good shape.

“The fact that it’s underway is very exciting, and we’re looking forward to hearing them again like they’re suppose to be,” Lange said.

He hopes to have the bells ringing again before summer.

