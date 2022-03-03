Contests
Gov. DeWine signs order prohibiting Ohio agencies from deals aiding Russia

(Source: WTOL)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - Gov. Mike DeWine signed an executive order prohibiting the state from further investments or purchases that would aid Russia.

The executive order comes in response to the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Under the order, state agencies, boards and commissions, state educational institutions, and pension funds are ordered to “divest any investment in and terminate any contracts with a Russian institution or company.”

Ohio, which is home to nearly 80,000 Ukrainians, per DeWine, stands with Ukraine in this ongoing fight.

The governor’s order said many of Ohio’s Ukrainian population still have families living in the country under Russian siege.

According to the United Nations, more than 1 million people have fled Ukraine since the start of the invasion.

