Infamous failed Kroger purse snatcher pleads guilty

Video of the attempted theft went viral nationally after it happened in December 2021.
87-year-old woman robbed at Butler County Kroger, witness catches suspect
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 7:41 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A man accepted a plea deal Monday months after police accused him of an abortive purse-snatching attempt that went viral on social media.

Derek Vaughn, 58, pleaded guilty to one count of theft from a person in a protected class, a fifth-degree felony that carries a max prison term of 12 months and a max fine of $2,500.

Two counts of robbery were dismissed.

Vaughn will be sentenced April 8.

The theft happened Dec. 12 at the Kroger on Old Oxford State Road in Lemon Township. Vaughn snatched a purse belonging to 87-year-old Pat Goins as she was walking down an aisle.

Around a dozen people ran after Vaughn into the parking lot. Deshawn Pressley succeeded in catching up to Vaughn.

Goins said Vauhn never touched her, and he just wanted the $60 she had in her purse.

The crowd made sure he apologized to the 87-year-old.

