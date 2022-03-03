Infamous failed Kroger purse snatcher pleads guilty

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A man accepted a plea deal Monday months after police accused him of an abortive purse-snatching attempt that went viral on social media.

Derek Vaughn, 58, pleaded guilty to one count of theft from a person in a protected class, a fifth-degree felony that carries a max prison term of 12 months and a max fine of $2,500.

Two counts of robbery were dismissed.

Vaughn will be sentenced April 8.

Derek Vauhn, 58, of Middletown is the suspect in an attempted robbery in Butler County. (City of Middletown Division of Police)

The theft happened Dec. 12 at the Kroger on Old Oxford State Road in Lemon Township. Vaughn snatched a purse belonging to 87-year-old Pat Goins as she was walking down an aisle.

Around a dozen people ran after Vaughn into the parking lot. Deshawn Pressley succeeded in catching up to Vaughn.

PREVIOUSLY [‘He’s my hero:’ Man who chased down Kroger purse thief honored with award]

Goins said Vauhn never touched her, and he just wanted the $60 she had in her purse.

The crowd made sure he apologized to the 87-year-old.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.